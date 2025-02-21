Now Playing

Haliburton (shoulder) returned to Thursday's game against the Grizzlies with nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Haliburton made a quick stop in the locker room after being diagnosed with a right shoulder contusion, but as expected, he was quickly given the green light to return. He should be a full go down the stretch of Thursday's matchup.

