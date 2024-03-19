Haliburton (undisclosed) is starting the second half of Monday's game against Cleveland, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.
The nature of Haliburton's trip to the locker room at the end of the first half remains a mystery. Regardless, he warmed up for the second half and was then on the floor with the rest of Indiana's usual starters to resume play.
