Haliburton (ankle) has returned to Monday's game against the Nets, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Haliburton limped back to the locker room after tweaking his ankle during the second quarter. However, the star point guard briefly played through the injury, and he should be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
