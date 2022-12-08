Haliburton supplied 26 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 15 assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-115 loss to the Timberwolves.

Haliburton came roaring out of the blocks in the loss, dropping a massive double-double. After missing the two previous games, he looked fully recovered, much to the delight of managers. He has been a revelation thus far this season, putting up first round value, in line with where he was being drafted. Barring injury, it appears as though he could provide elite fantasy production for many years to come.