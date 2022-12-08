Haliburton (groin) supplied 26 points (9-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 15 assists, three steals and two rebounds across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-115 loss to the Timberwolves.

After missing the previous two games with a groin injury, Haliburton returned with aplomb Wednesday, dropping a massive double-double. He has been a revelation thus far this season, putting up elite fantasy production right on par with the first- or second-round draft pick it likely took to secure his services. Haliburton is averaging career-high marks in points (19.4), assists (11.0), three-pointers (2.7) and steals (1.9), and his offensive production hasn't come with any notable downturn in his efficiency from his previous two seasons.