Haliburton (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton will miss a second straight game for the Pacers on Wednesday due to back soreness. Andrew Nembhard will likely continue to be the starter at point guard while T.J. McConnell gets more time off the bench.

