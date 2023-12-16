Haliburton (knee) won't play in Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Haliburton was previously considered questionable due to left knee bruise he sustained in Friday's loss to the Wizards, so presumably, he'll be day-to-day going forward. While T.J. McConnell will handle most of the playmaking responsibilities Saturday, head coach Rick Carlisle also mentioned that Bruce Brown will see increased time on the ball as well. Bennedict Mathurin is another player who could see more usage with Haliburton sidelined.