Haliburton (knee) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Pistons, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The loss of Haliburton will be huge for the Pacers, especially since they'll also be without T.J. McConnell (back) and Bennedict Mathurin (ankle) for this one, leaving the team's backcourt depth quite shorthanded. Haliburton has been on fire since the All-Star break, averaging 27.7 points on 55/44/89 percent shooting, 13.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 combined steals-plus-blocks and only 1.5 turnovers. Expect Chris Duarte and George Hill to see increased minutes in Haliburton's absence.