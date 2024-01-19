Haliburton (hamstring) said he's active for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, via his personal Twitter account.

Haliburton is still listed as questionable on the Pacers' official injury report, but it appears he'll suit up following a five-game absence. Pascal Siakam is also expected to make his Pacers debut following Wednesday's blockbuster trade. Before the injury, Haliburton averaged 22.5 points, 14.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.8 minutes across his last 10 appearances. However, he may face some restrictions versus Portland.