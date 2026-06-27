Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton: Says he's feeling great

Haliburton said Saturday that he feels "great," Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

"I feel great. Body feels great. I'm able to do everything," said Haliburton. "I feel like I'm operating like I'm a healthy NBA player - for the first time in a long time, which is exciting." Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles tendon seven minutes into Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, but he's been participating in 5-on-5 work since April and no longer appears to have any restrictions. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the Pacers managed his workload early in training camp and the preseason.