Haliburton (back) indicated Saturday that there is "no question" he will be good to go for Opening Night versus the Wizards on Wednesday, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton missed the final two preseason games due to some back soreness, but it was likely just a precaution to ensure his health for the start of the regular season. The third-year guard has established himself as an impressive backcourt contributor through his first two campaigns and is the Pacers' top option this season.