Haliburton will undergo an MRI on Tuesday after he exited Monday's 133-131 win over the Celtics with a strained left hamstring, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Haliburton posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six assists and two rebounds in 13 minutes before leaving Monday's game with 3:20 remaining in the second quarter, when he suffered the injury after slipping on the court. The star point guard required assistance off the court and needed to be carried to the locker room. Head coach Rick Carlisle said after the game that he hopes Haliburton's injury isn't serious, but the Pacers won't know the extent of the hamstring strain until the MRI is completed. Andrew Nembhard started at point guard in Haliburton's stead in the second half, but T.J. McConnell saw the biggest spike in playing time, finishing the contest with 12 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes. Both Nembhard and McConnell would see boosts in fantasy value if Haliburton misses any length of time.