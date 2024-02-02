Haliburton ended Thursday's 109-105 loss to the Knicks with 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 22 minutes.

Haliburton has logged exactly 22 minutes in his last two games, as the Pacers are being extremely cautious with their star floor general after he missed 10 of 11 possible games between Jan. 10 and Jan. 28. If the minutes' restriction continues against the Kings on Friday, which is a realistic possibility, that will conspire against Haliburton's upside once again.