Haliburton supplied 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 win over Atlanta.

Another game, another instance where Haliburton shines both as a scorer and playmaker for the Pacers. One of the best passers in the entire Association, Haliburton is the engine that makes the Pacers' offense run on a game-to-game basis, but he's not shying away from being a reliable scorer as well. He's delivered at least 15 points in six of his last seven games while dishing out at least six assists in each of those contests. He's averaging 22.6 points and 8.6 assists per game in December.