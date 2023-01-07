Haliburton recorded 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-99 win over the Trail Blazers.

While it was an inefficient scoring night, Haliburton put together his third double-digit assist effort in four games. He also added three triples and a steal. So, while he may have negatively impacted your field-goal percentage, the young guard had another solid game overall. So far in the month of January, he's averaging 15.7 points (on 43.2 percent shooting), 10.7 assists, 5.7 boards and 1.7 steals.