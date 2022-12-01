Haliburton ended with nine points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 loss to Sacramento.

Haliburton was historically protective of the ball in his three previous games coming into Wednesday, racking up 40 assists without a single turnover. The point guard racked up double-digit dimes again versus Sacramento, but he committed a pair of turnovers in the loss. Haliburton also scored just nine points as his six-game double-double streak came to an end, but given his incredible production so far this season, fantasy managers are unlikely to be too upset with Wednesday's rare subpar performance.