Haliburton (knee/elbow) finished with 26 points (11-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt), 12 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 112-111 loss to the Lakers.

As his big minutes load and full stat line attests, Haliburton wasn't eased back in and showed little sign of rust after missing the Pacers' past 10 games with a sprained left elbow and a left knee bruise. He was running hot early, entering the halftime break with 16 points and six assists before finishing with team-high totals in both categories. Considering that Thursday marked the front end of a back-to-back set, Halburton could be a candidate to sit Friday against the Kings for rest purposes, though the Pacers have yet to clarify their plans.