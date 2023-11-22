Haliburton totaled 37 points (11-18 FG, 9-15 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, 16 assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 157-152 victory over Atlanta.

The Hawks and Pacers engaged in a high-scoring affair that delivered 309 total points, and Haliburton was one of the standout performers in this shootout that saw the Pacers clinch a spot in the quarterfinals of the In-Season Tournament. Fantasy managers have gotten used to Haliburton being an absolute stud across all formats, as he has scored in double digits while dishing out at least 10 assists in all but two of his outings, but he's doing it at such as high level that he's outperforming his ADP and delivering first-round value. Through nine games in November, the star floor general is averaging 26.2 points and 11.9 assists per game while shooting 53.7 percent from the field and 49.3 percent from three-point range.