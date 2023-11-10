Haliburton provided 29 points (10-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-124 win over Milwaukee.

Haliburton led all Pacers players in scoring, assists and shots made from three while finishing with a double-double outing on the road. Haliburton, who scored 10 points in the fourth quarter alone to help boost Indiana, has recorded a double-double in all but one game this season, posting at least 20 points and 10 assists in four of his eight outings so far.