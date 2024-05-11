Haliburton closed Friday's 111-106 win over New York in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 35 points (14-26 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes.

The Pacers needed Haliburton to carry them offensively, and while Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner delivered impressive stat lines, Haliburton was the engine that kept the team going. This 35-point effort was a playoff-high mark during the current season, and he seems to be catching fire after surpassing the 30-point plateau in each of his last two appearances.