Haliburton (hamstring) recorded 21 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 17 assists and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Friday's 118-115 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Haliburton made an earlier return than anticipated from the hamstring strain he suffered in a Jan. 8 win over Boston, slotting back into the starting five Friday after a five-game absence. Though the Pacers suffered a disappointing loss to the sub-.500 Trail Blazers, Haliburton more or less looked like his usual self in the win, finishing comfortably ahead of his NBA-leading 12.6 assists per game. Fantasy managers who had any hesitation about activating Halburton for Friday's game can feel comfortable with doing so ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Suns.