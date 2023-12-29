Haliburton supplied 21 points (7-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, 20 assists, one block and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-104 victory over the Bulls.

Haliburton has turned heads with his play all season long, and aside from emerging as arguably the best passer in the league in 2023-24, he also became the first player to deliver a 20-assist game without turnovers since Chris Paul accomplished that feat in 2016. Even though Haliburton had been slumping of late, his overall numbers remain impressive. Over his last 20 games, Haliburton is averaging 25.4 points, 12.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 43.7 percent from three-point range.