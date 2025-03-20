Haliburton (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Nets, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Haliburton will miss his third straight contest Thursday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to lower back soreness. Bennedict Mathurin is set to draw another start in his place. Haliburton's next chance to suit up is Saturday's rematch with Brooklyn.
