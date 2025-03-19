Haliburton (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.
Haliburton will miss a second straight game due to low back soreness. Andrew Nembhard will likely continue to start at point guard in Haliburton's stead, while T.J. McConnell and Ben Sheppard should benefit from upticks in playing time.
