Haliburton had 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-90 victory over the Lakers.

The eight boards were Haliburton's best performance on the glass since he ripped down nine against the Bucks on New Year's Day. The fourth-year guard has scored in double digits in 14 straight games and has averaged 17.9 points, 9.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 threes and 1.4 steals over that stretch.