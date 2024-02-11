Haliburton (hamstring) is listed as questionable ahead of Monday's game against the Hornets.
Haliburton has been dealing with lingering hamstring discomfort, but he hasn't missed a game since Jan. 28. The Pacers will likely continue to be cautious with Haliburton, so even if he can suit up he could see some restrictions.
