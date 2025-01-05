Haliburton logged 27 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block through 33 minutes of action in Saturday's 126-108 win over the Suns.
The cornerstone guard led all scorers Saturday and has seemed to find his footing of late, averaging 24.4 points, 9.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds on 46.2 percent shooting from the field over his past five games. It's been an encouraging stretch in what's turned into a frustrating season overall for Haliburton believers. He'll look to keep rolling against the Nets on Monday.
