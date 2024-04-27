Haliburton tallied 18 points (8-22 FG, 1-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 assists, 10 rebounds and one block over 46 minutes in Friday's 121-118 overtime win over Milwaukee in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Haliburton did a little bit of everything for Indiana in an overtime victory to break a series tie, including hitting the game-winning shot with 1.6 seconds remaining to put a cap on an impressive triple-double performance. Despite struggling from three, Haliburton led all players in Friday's contest in assists while leading the Pacers in rebounds and ending two points shy of the 20-point mark. Haliburton recorded his first triple-double of the postseason so far, tallying at least 10 points and 10 dimes in two games in the quarterfinals.