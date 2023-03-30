Haliburton (ankle) won't play in Friday's game versus the Thunder.
Haliburton's absence streak will extend to three games due to a right ankle sprain and left elbow soreness. Andrew Nembhard will likely continue to start in his absence. Haliburton's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Cleveland.
