Haliburton (knee) will not play in Sunday's affair with the Grizzlies.
Haliburton is closing in on a return from a bruised left knee that has sidelined him since Jan. 11 and has managed to take part in portions of the team's practices throughout the week. His absence has allowed Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin to see more action. Haliburton's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Lakers.
