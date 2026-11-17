Head coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that Haliburton (hamstring) is "getting there," but there's still no definitive timetable for his return to game action, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Carlisle wouldn't rule out a return in November, though he added that there's "nothing happening in the near-term." The star point guard hasn't played since Oct. 26 due to a left hamstring strain, and until he's cleared to return, Andrew Nembhard (hip) should continue seeing increased on-ball duties while Quenton Jackson sees increased burn.