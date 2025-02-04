Haliburton closed with 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 112-111 victory over the Jazz.

The fifth-year point guard has been busy at both end of the court of late, racking up eight steals and five blocks over the last four games while draining at least three three-pointers in each. Over seven contests since a Jan. 14 absence due to a groin strain, Haliburton is averaging 18.9 points, 7.3 assists, 4.0 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.