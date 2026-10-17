Haliburton amassed 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Friday's 128-127 preseason loss to Milwaukee.

Haliburton did just about everything anyone could have asked during the preseason, an encouraging sign for anyone considering him in drafts. While there has been some skepticism as to whether he could be limited to begin the season, all signs point to him being 100 healthy. With that said, fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if there are some maintenance days early on. Based on everything we know, he is worth a look towards the back end of the first round or preferably early in the second.