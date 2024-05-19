Haliburton posted 26 points (10-17 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal over 33 minutes in Sunday's 130-109 win over New York in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Haliburton once again led the way for Indiana offensively in a winner-take-all victory, leading all Pacers in scoring and threes made while handing out a half-dozen assists to help the Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Haliburton ended the semifinals by scoring 20 or more points in four of the seven contests, adding at least five assists in every game against New York.