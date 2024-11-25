Haliburton had 21 points (7-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Wizards.

Haliburton did it all for Indiana on the offensive end of the court Sunday, connecting on a game-leading mark from three, pacing the Pacers in assists and ending as one of two players with at least 20 points. Haliburton, who was one dime shy of a double-double, set a new season high in threes made and surpassed the 20-point mark for the first time since Nov. 4.