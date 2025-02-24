Haliburton finished with 29 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, 12 assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-111 victory over the Clippers.

Haliburton did a little bit of everything for Indiana in a high-scoring victory Sunday, leading all players in scoring, assists and steals while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in a well-rounded performance. Haliburton recorded 29 or more points for the eighth time this season, adding 10 or more assists in five of those outings. He has now posted a double-double in 16 appearances this year.