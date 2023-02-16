Haliburton supplied 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one block over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 victory over the Bulls.

The third year pro entered Wednesday coming off his fourth 30-point performance of the season Monday and had recorded four double-doubles in seven contests since returning to the floor after left knee and elbow injuries forced him to miss 10 games. He nearly recorded another double-double Wednesday, dishing out eight dimes against the Bulls. Haliburton is now averaging 18.4 points and 9.3 assists per game since returning from injury. He will look to continue his solid play after the all-star break.