Haliburton accumulated 17 points (5-17 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and five steals over 35 minutes during Saturday's 118-101 loss to the Celtics.

Haliburton had a poor showing on offense and needed 17 shots to score 17 points. Even though he still posted solid numbers in peripheral categories with his five steals and seven assists, this outing was a tick below what he's been offering of late. especially considering his streak of games with double-digit assists ended at 11. Haliburton will try to bounce back in a rematch against the Celtics on Monday.