Haliburton had 14 points (6-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 121-100 victory over the Nets.

Haliburton had a woeful shooting effort when it comes to his three-point efficiency, draining just one of nine attempts, and he also recorded four assists, one of his lowest marks of the entire campaign. Haliburton has been one of the best point guards in the league this season and is widely expected to bounce back quickly from his subpar showing, with his first chance to do so being a matchup against the Cavaliers on Monday.