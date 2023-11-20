Haliburton registered 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 loss to Orlando.

Haliburton struggled shooting from the field despite reaching double figures in scoring, connecting on 29 percent of his shot attempts in the loss. Haliburton posted his lowest point total of the season with his previous season-low coming Nov. 8 when he had 16 points. His three assists also marked just the second time this year Haliburton has failed to hand out 10 or more assists.