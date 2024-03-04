Haliburton ended with 12 points (4-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one block in 36 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 loss to the Spurs.

Even though going 4-for-16 from the field is not a good performance, no matter how you look at it, it's a step in the right direction for Haliburton after he went scoreless across 23 minutes (0-7 FG) in a loss to the Pelicans on Friday. The shooting woes are real for the star playmaker, and while he'll still find a way to contribute in other categories, he needs to spark out of this slump sooner rather than later. His next chance to do so will come against the Mavericks on Tuesday, where he'll go head-to-head against one of the most dynamic players in the NBA in Luka Doncic.