Haliburton chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, 11 assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 131-109 loss to the Warriors.

Haliburton had his worst offensive performance of the season, and even though he surpassed the 10-assist mark for the first time since Jan. 19, his points haul was disappointing -- it was just the third time he failed to reach the 10-point plateau. Haliburton continues to appear bothered by a nagging hamstring problem, but he will try to bounce back when the Pacers take on the Knicks on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.