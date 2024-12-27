Haliburton accumulated four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 loss to the Thunder.

A rough season continues for Haliburton, as he couldn't make much of an impact against the Thunder on Thursday. The Pacers star may have dished out eight assists in the loss to Oklahoma City, which is about his average (8.7), but scoring four points against one of the best defensive teams in the league isn't going to get it done for Indiana.