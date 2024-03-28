Haliburton closed with 13 points (4-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-99 loss to the Bulls.

Haliburton's efficiency issues caused him to post 13 or fewer points for the second time in his last three outings. The star guard has also now dished out five or fewer assists in just seven games this season. Haliburton has struggled to score across his 14 appearances in March, averaging 16.4 points on 42.7 percent shooting the field and 26.5 percent shooting from three.