Haliburton provided eight points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and 11 assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 151-127 loss to the Clippers.

Haliburton had arguably his worst game of the season despite handing out 11 assists in the loss. He was back on the court after missing the previous game due to a knee concern. It's unclear whether it was still bothering him but nonetheless, it was certainly a sub-par performance. Of course, managers have nothing to worry about and we should look for Haliburton to turn things around in no time.