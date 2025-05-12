Haliburton finished with 11 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 129-109 win over the Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Haliburton hit only one of his five three-point shot attempts Sunday, as he couldn't get going offensively. However, the Pacers still cruised to victory, with Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner and Obi Toppin combining for 61 points. Indiana now has a commanding 3-1 series lead, with the opportunity to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for a second straight season if they can record a road victory Tuesday in Game 5.