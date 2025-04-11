Haliburton ended with 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and three blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 win over the Cavaliers.

Haliburton posted a game-high mark in assists en route to his 31st double-double on the season. Additionally, the star point guard recorded a team-high 23 points against Cleveland, and he has scored at least 20 points in three of his last five appearances. The 25-year-old also tied his season high in blocks, marking his third game over his last five with multiple swats. During that five-game span, Haliburton has averaged 18.6 points, 10.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 32.8 minutes per game.