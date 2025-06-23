Haliburton's father, John, told ESPN's Lisa Salters during the broadcast of the Pacers' 103-91 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the NBA Finals that his son suffered a right Achilles injury during the first quarter of the contest, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.

Haliburton, who had been playing through a strained right calf during the series, went down without taking contact while driving to the basket with 4:55 remaining in the opening quarter. The star point guard required assistance off the court and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest soon thereafter, with the Pacers labeling his injury as a right lower leg injury. Though the fear is that Haliburton suffered a torn Achilles tendon that would likely keep him out for the entire 2025-26 season, the Pacers will send him for further diagnostic testing over the next few days before providing an update on the severity of his injury. Haliburton finished the Pacers' surprise postseason run with averages of 17.3 points, 8.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game over his 23 appearances, but his potential Achilles tear tempers both his and his team's outlooks for the upcoming campaign.