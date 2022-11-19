Haliburton posted 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 99-91 win over Houston.

Haliburton put together another strong performance Friday but unfortunately suffered an ankle injury in the dying seconds. He had to be helped to the locker room and given the Pacers have no incentive to push him, there is a chance he could be ruled out against the Magic on Saturday. Managers will want to keep an eye on the injury report ahead of the clash but if he is unable to go, both Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell could see a bump.