Haliburton (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Nets, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

Haliburton has missed the last three games while nursing a back issue but should take back his familiar spot in the starting five Saturday. He's averaging 21.9 points, 11.9 assists, 3.6 triples, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals in 33.8 minutes per game over 10 appearances since the All-Star break.